Bryan Rishe Sells 1,500 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,683.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ TCMD) opened at 23.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.15.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

