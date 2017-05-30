Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 16,585 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,585 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $672,853.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Inc (QLYS) opened at 42.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Qualys from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Qualys from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 226.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 448.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

