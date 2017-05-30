Insider Selling: Popular Inc (BPOP) EVP Sells 1,994 Shares of Stock

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $84,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) opened at 37.87 on Tuesday. Popular Inc has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Popular had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $477.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular Inc will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $46.00 price target on Popular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 13,970.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,465,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,886,000 after buying an additional 4,433,912 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $73,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after buying an additional 1,085,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

