Michael Wayne Lowry Sells 1,300 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Michael Wayne Lowry sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $41,847.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,930.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Wayne Lowry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owens & Minor Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Wayne Lowry sold 400 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE OMI) opened at 31.91 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/insider-selling-owens-minor-inc-omi-insider-sells-1300-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 345.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.