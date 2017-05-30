Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) VP Sells $40,800.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Jamie Samath sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Jamie Samath sold 626 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Jamie Samath sold 490 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.67, for a total transaction of $397,718.30.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Jamie Samath sold 4,268 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at 904.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $833.96 and a 200 day moving average of $724.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.71 and a 1-year high of $914.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.55.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.72 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $999.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $950.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.94.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
