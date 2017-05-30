First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC) CFO David D. Brown Sells 835 Shares

First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO David D. Brown sold 835 shares of First Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $22,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ FCBC) opened at 25.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.86. First Community Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community Bancshares Inc will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Community Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

