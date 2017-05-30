Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Director Sells $590,008.80 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Xiaodong Wang sold 14,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $590,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene Ltd alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Xiaodong Wang sold 11,650 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $429,069.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Xiaodong Wang sold 38,107 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,408,434.72.

On Friday, March 10th, Xiaodong Wang sold 36,892 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $1,471,621.88.

On Monday, February 27th, Xiaodong Wang sold 38,351 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,464,624.69.

Shares of Beigene Ltd (BGNE) opened at 37.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company’s market cap is $1.49 billion.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. The business’s revenue was down 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post ($5.00) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/insider-selling-beigene-ltd-bgne-director-sells-590008-80-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the third quarter valued at about $58,930,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,436,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the third quarter valued at about $21,567,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,810,000 after buying an additional 593,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Beigene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 356,370 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.