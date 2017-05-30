Insider Selling: American Tower Corp (AMT) Director Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Joann A. Reed sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $938,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) opened at 131.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $132.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.61.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.84. American Tower Corp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower Corp from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Pacific Crest lifted their price target on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Tower Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Corp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,561,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,349,823,000 after buying an additional 1,008,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Tower Corp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,788,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,146,000 after buying an additional 1,679,615 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,579,000 after buying an additional 1,084,942 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,925,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,226,000 after buying an additional 151,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Corp by 60.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,577,000 after buying an additional 1,507,172 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

