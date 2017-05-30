Insider Selling: Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) VP Sells 4,925 Shares of Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 4,925 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $222,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $479,224.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 42.14 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Acadia Healthcare Company had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare Company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 84.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 94,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 52.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 281,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,857,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,803,000 after buying an additional 1,581,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare Company from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

About Acadia Healthcare Company

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

