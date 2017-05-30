4imprint Group plc (FOUR) Insider Sells £274,200 in Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) insider Andrew Scull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,828 ($23.48), for a total value of £274,200 ($352,215.80).

4imprint Group plc (LON FOUR) opened at 1753.9500 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,778.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,731.76. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 492.25 million. 4imprint Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,177.06 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 29.52 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from 4imprint Group plc’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.46) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group plc in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.05) target price on shares of 4imprint Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.41) target price on shares of 4imprint Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on 4imprint Group plc from GBX 1,800 ($23.12) to GBX 1,840 ($23.64) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

4imprint Group plc is a direct marketer of products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company supplies products under the brand name 4imprint. The Company sells a range of promotional products, which are purchased by a range of individuals within various types and sizes of businesses and organizations.

