First Bancorp (FBNC) Insider Buys $29,890.00 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) insider Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $797,285.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ FBNC) opened at 28.39 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 107.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,586,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 279.9% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 605,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 445,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers.

