Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) opened at 87.93 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Inogen Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/inogen-inc-ingn-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inogen to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Inogen from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other Inogen news, EVP Byron Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $188,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,970. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 397,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,510,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,813,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.