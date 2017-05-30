Inogen Inc (INGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) opened at 87.93 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.07.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inogen to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Inogen from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.
In other Inogen news, EVP Byron Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $188,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,970. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 397,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,510,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,813,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.
