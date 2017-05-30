Innodata Inc (INOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter.

Innodata (NASDAQ INOD) opened at 1.70 on Tuesday. Innodata has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The firm’s market cap is $43.99 million.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc is a digital services and solutions company. The Company’s technology and services power information products and online retail destinations around the world. Its segments include Content Services (CS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS) and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The CS segment provides solutions, such as development of digital content (including e-books), development of digital information products, and operational support of digital information products and systems.

