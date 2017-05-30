Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, May 5th. They currently have GBX 750 ($9.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 710 ($9.12).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.51) target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.10) price target on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Inmarsat Plc to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.77) to GBX 775 ($9.96) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Inmarsat Plc from GBX 830 ($10.66) to GBX 850 ($10.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.92) target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inmarsat Plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 891.54 ($11.45).

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) opened at 811.0854 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 808.00 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.01. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.67 billion. Inmarsat Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 594.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 889.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of €0.33 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Inmarsat Plc’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty sold 52,963 shares of Inmarsat Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £397,222.50 ($510,240.85).

About Inmarsat Plc

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

