Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingevity Corp in a report issued on Sunday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Ingevity Corp alerts:

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/ingevity-corp-ngvt-expected-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-69-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) opened at 58.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 55.18.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 46.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,221,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter.

Ingevity Corp Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.