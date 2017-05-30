Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) will announce sales of $257.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.1 million and the highest is $261.2 million. Ingevity Corp posted sales of $248.7 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will report full year sales of $257.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $947.2 million to $950.7 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity Corp.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Ingevity Corp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,931,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,134,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp by 68.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) traded up 3.25% on Thursday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 342,271 shares. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $65.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.97.

Ingevity Corp Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

