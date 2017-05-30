Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 187,232 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resource accounts for 2.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resource worth $41,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Airain ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 193.7% in the first quarter. Airain ltd now owns 50,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 1,077.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 230,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 211,100 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 49.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,106,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,577,000 after buying an additional 1,028,136 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 92.0% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 17,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) opened at 29.73 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 306.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.18%.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

