Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.20%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ INFI) opened at 1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 779,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 343,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of medicines to treat diseases. The Company develops small molecule drugs that target disease pathways for potential applications in oncology. Its product candidate is duvelisib, also known as IPI-145, is an oral, dual-inhibitor of the delta and gamma isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers.

