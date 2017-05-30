Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies AG (NASDAQ:IFNNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Infineon's second-quarter fiscal 2017 showed that it has signficant growth prospect in the automotive market due to growing hybrid and fully electric vehicles globally. Moreover, the company’s focus on developing energy-efficient solutions will be a key catalyst going ahead. We note that Infineon has outperformed the Zacks Electronics Semiconductors industry on a year-to-date basis. However, slowdown in smartphone sales can prove to be a major drag going forward. Additionally, the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, and price erosion is likely to be major headwinds going ahead.”

Infineon Technologies AG (NASDAQ IFNNY) traded down 0.45% on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 207,287 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.86.

Infineon Technologies AG (NASDAQ:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors for use in automotive applications.

