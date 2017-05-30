Industrial Alliance Securities Increases Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Price Target to $134.00

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from $87.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Summit Redstone lifted their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lifted their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Summit Research lifted their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mackie lifted their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify Inc (US) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 90.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The firm’s market cap is $8.30 billion.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 836.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 134,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 119,845 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter worth $13,091,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 120.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter worth $9,129,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

