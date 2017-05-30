Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) in a research report report published on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.29) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Indivior PLC to a sector performer rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.75) to GBX 390 ($5.01) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.07) target price on shares of Indivior PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.42) target price on shares of Indivior PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.29) target price on shares of Indivior PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Indivior PLC from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 419.29 ($5.39).

Get Indivior PLC alerts:

Shares of Indivior PLC (INDV) opened at 321.1303 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.42. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 167.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 382.30. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.31 billion.

WARNING: “Indivior PLC (INDV) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities Ltd” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/indivior-plc-indv-given-buy-rating-at-numis-securities-ltd-updated-updated.html.

About Indivior PLC

Indivior PLC (Indivior) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence (the Indivior Business). Its treatment and pipeline focus is opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue and central nervous system (CNS) disorders/schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.