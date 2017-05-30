Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media headlines about Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Independence Contract Drilling earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICD shares. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Get Independence Contract Drilling Inc alerts:

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) opened at 3.98 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $149.97 million.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/independence-contract-drilling-icd-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.