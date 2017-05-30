Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th.

The analysts wrote, “Incyte reported Q1 financials and provided a pipeline update.””

Get Incyte Co. alerts:

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on Incyte from $116.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nomura initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ INCY) opened at 134.38 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $27.52 billion. Incyte has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.19 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/incytes-incy-buy-rating-reiterated-at-cowen-and-company-updated-updated.html.

In other news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,058,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,177 shares in the company, valued at $480,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,770 and have sold 137,968 shares valued at $19,395,245. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,415,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,638,000 after buying an additional 2,847,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 110.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,581,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,437,000 after buying an additional 3,983,207 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 30,859.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,583,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 8.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,452,000 after buying an additional 219,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,959,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,778,000 after buying an additional 157,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.