Eric Brodersen Sells 7,000 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (PI) Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $256,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,711.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Brodersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Eric Brodersen sold 10,200 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $360,162.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Eric Brodersen sold 5,400 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $153,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Eric Brodersen sold 5,400 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $156,546.00.

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) opened at 44.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $925.07 million. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

