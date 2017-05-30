Imperial Capital Raises Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Price Target to $39.00

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) opened at 36.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

In other news, insider Ohad Korkus sold 56,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 764,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,690,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,527,463.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,625,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,473 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,735 over the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

