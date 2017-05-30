Imperial Capital Boosts Brink's Company (BCO) Price Target to $65.00

Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) had its price objective increased by Imperial Capital from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink's Company from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Brink's Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Brink's Company (BCO) opened at 62.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.40. Brink's Company has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $63.12.
Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Brink's Company had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $788.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink's Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Brink's Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brink's Company’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 5,000 shares of Brink's Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $260,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Pertz acquired 30,000 shares of Brink's Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $1,558,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,369 and have sold 1,650,854 shares valued at $92,558,857. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink's Company by 118,199.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,179,000 after buying an additional 5,443,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink's Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,333,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brink's Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,434,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brink's Company by 2,351.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,217,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after buying an additional 1,167,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brink's Company by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brink's Company
The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.