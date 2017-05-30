Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,070 at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,130 ($53.05) to GBX 4,070 ($52.28) in a research report report published on Thursday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,350 ($55.88) to GBX 4,100 ($52.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Whitman Howard reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($65.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.53) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($57.80) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($55.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,157.86 ($53.41).
Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) opened at 3644.125 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,746.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,676.70. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,154.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 34.78 billion.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.85 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Imperial Brands PLC Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.
