Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80.

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ ICON) opened at 6.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $352.64 million. Iconix Brand Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The brand management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iconix Brand Group Inc will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Iconix Brand Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,176 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,585 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,940 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,567 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 58,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, home and entertainment categories. The Company operates through five segments: men’s, women’s, home, entertainment and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Sharper Image, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Strawberry Shortcake and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

