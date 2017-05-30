Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Icon Plc worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Icon Plc by 7,872.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,078,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,247,000 after buying an additional 6,002,164 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in Icon Plc by 5.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,712,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,941,000 after buying an additional 180,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Icon Plc by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Icon Plc by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,152,000 after buying an additional 67,938 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its position in Icon Plc by 1,003.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 729,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 663,487 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ ICLR) traded up 1.96% during trading on Monday, hitting $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,582 shares. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $63.94 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $432 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.21 million. Icon Plc had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Icon Plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Icon Plc from $91.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Icon Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Icon Plc Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

