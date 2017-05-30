Ronald Blue & Co. LLC Raises Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK Corp were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp by 37.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK Corp during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded down 0.32% on Monday, hitting $78.90. 214,389 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. IBERIABANK Corp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post $4.56 EPS for the current year.

IBKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of IBERIABANK Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $1,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $119,095.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,210 shares of company stock worth $5,604,809. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK Corp

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

