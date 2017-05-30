IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IBERIABANK Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.01. IBERIABANK Corp posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IBERIABANK Corp.
IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. IBERIABANK Corp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.
IBKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on IBERIABANK Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on IBERIABANK Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Iberia Capital raised IBERIABANK Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.
IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) opened at 78.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.22.
In other IBERIABANK Corp news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of IBERIABANK Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $119,095.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Stewart Shea III sold 4,147 shares of IBERIABANK Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $334,455.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,210 shares of company stock worth $5,604,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 55.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 230,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.
