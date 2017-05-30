Iberdrola SA (IBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (MCE:IBE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.87 ($7.72).

A number of research firms recently commented on IBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €7.45 ($8.37) price target on Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Macquarie set a €5.90 ($6.63) price target on Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc set a €7.10 ($7.98) price target on Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Iberdrola SA

IBERDROLA, SA is engaged in carrying out electricity and gas activities in Spain and abroad. The Company’s segments include Network business, Deregulated business, Renewable business and Other businesses. The Company’s Network business segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originated in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

