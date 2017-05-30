IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 959,954 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 908,625 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $521,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) traded up 2.44% during trading on Monday, hitting $106.77. 877,705 shares of the company traded hands. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. The company’s market capitalization is $8.40 billion.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.31 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

