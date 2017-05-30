Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. equinet AG set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.60 ($79.33).

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) opened at 66.469 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of €4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.585. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €46.26 and a 12-month high of €71.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.95.

Hugo Boss AG Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG is a Germany-based developer and marketer of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories for the international fashion market. Its product portfolio comprises apparel, eveningwear and sportswear, as well as shoes and leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, home textiles and writing instruments.

