Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 400 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) opened at 155.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.18. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $184.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post $12.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $159.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target (down previously from $198.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.89.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $451,156.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

