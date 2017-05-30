HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Linde Ag Spon (NASDAQ:LNEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde Ag Spon from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Linde Ag Spon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde Ag Spon has an average rating of Hold.

Linde Ag Spon (NASDAQ:LNEGY) traded down 0.46% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,988 shares. Linde Ag Spon has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/hsbc-holdings-plc-upgrades-linde-ag-spon-lnegy-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Ag Spon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde Ag Spon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.