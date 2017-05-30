HPM Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 81,827 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) opened at 40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $44.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

In related news, insider Ronald T. Hundzinski sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $156,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,895,515.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

