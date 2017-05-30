Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,409 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 4,048,772 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5,144.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,690,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,264,000 after buying an additional 16,372,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,114,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,981,000 after buying an additional 935,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 137.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. 352,436 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.04 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 258.23%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

