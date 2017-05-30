Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Horace Mann Educators (HMN) opened at 38.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 51,596.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 5,327,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,194,000 after buying an additional 212,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 26.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,975,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $29,301,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

