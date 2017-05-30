Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America Corp

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Bank of America Corp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Holly Energy Partners, L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE HEP) opened at 34.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $105.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117 million. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 40.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 135.75%.

In other news, Director Charles M. Iv Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 179,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Friedberg Investment Management increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Friedberg Investment Management now owns 51,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 72.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington.

