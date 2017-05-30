HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) opened at 18.06 on Tuesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMSY. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HMS Holdings Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS Holdings Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp during the first quarter valued at $726,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

