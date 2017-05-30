Hitachi Const Mach (HTCMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hitachi Const Mach (NASDAQ:HTCMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Hitachi Const Mach (NASDAQ HTCMY) opened at 47.23 on Tuesday. Hitachi Const Mach has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.66.

