CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Cut to Buy at Hilliard Lyons

Hilliard Lyons cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. Hilliard Lyons currently has $17.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc raised CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBL & Associates Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get CBL & Associates Properties Inc. alerts:

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) opened at 7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.27.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Cut to Buy at Hilliard Lyons” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/hilliard-lyons-lowers-cbl-associates-properties-inc-cbl-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth $220,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,168,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 106,210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 372.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 284,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.