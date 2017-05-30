AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 70,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $19,889,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE ABBV) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.06. 4,083,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post $5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Vetr lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $71.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $4,627,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 71,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $4,665,180.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,134 shares of company stock valued at $19,087,407. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

