Hexavest Inc. Has $485,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 76.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) opened at 119.83 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

