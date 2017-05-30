Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays PLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) opened at 18.83 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $122,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 20,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $384,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,631,648 shares of company stock valued at $35,987,613. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,046,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,620,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,610,000 after buying an additional 232,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

