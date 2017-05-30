Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE HTGC) opened at 13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.91. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $46.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hercules Capital stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wunderlich reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

