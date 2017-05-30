Henderson Group PLC Has $7.78 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 947.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 28.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 61.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 230.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care Co alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE EPC) opened at 73.36 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $611 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post $3.84 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Henderson Group PLC Has $7.78 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/henderson-group-plc-has-7-775-million-position-in-edgewell-personal-care-co-epc-updated-updated.html.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC set a $84.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.