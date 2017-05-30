Henderson Group PLC Has $16.36 Million Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 397.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210,157 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential (EQR) opened at 65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.32. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $71.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Equity Residential had a net margin of 176.91% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In other news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $65,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

