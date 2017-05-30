Henderson Group PLC Has $124.50 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227,409 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 0.9% of Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.38% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $124,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Elite Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) opened at 28.50 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,657.38%.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

